Davidson Capital Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $212.00Mil. The top holdings were FLRN(30.75%), SCHD(14.01%), and RSP(13.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 87,766 shares. The trade had a 7.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $224.77 per share and a market cap of $53.70Bil. The stock has returned -5.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.92.

During the quarter, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought 176,385 shares of ARCA:TBX for a total holding of 1,050,225. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.93.

On 08/17/2022, ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury -1x Shares traded for a price of $26.615 per share and a market cap of $141.06Mil. The stock has returned 10.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought 54,494 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 59,508. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.35.

On 08/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.36 per share and a market cap of $16.37Bil. The stock has returned -6.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a price-book ratio of 6.96.

During the quarter, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought 46,186 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 2,162,565. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.29.

On 08/17/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.38 per share and a market cap of $3.22Bil. The stock has returned -0.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 23,600-share investment in NYSE:BMY. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.11 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $74.56 per share and a market cap of $159.20Bil. The stock has returned 11.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

