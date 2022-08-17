INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

390 NORTH ORANGE AVE ORLANDO, FL 32801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 464 stocks valued at a total of $1.11Bil. The top holdings were CARR(53.85%), AAPL(3.99%), and IEF(1.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 76,580-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.07 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $119.55 per share and a market cap of $1,564.31Bil. The stock has returned -12.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-book ratio of 6.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 340,350 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.23 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.17 per share and a market cap of $23.31Bil. The stock has returned -11.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 118,596-share investment in ARCA:XLU. Previously, the stock had a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.92 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $77.45 per share and a market cap of $17.66Bil. The stock has returned 15.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

The guru sold out of their 114,987-share investment in ARCA:FXZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.64 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $63.63 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned 11.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

The guru sold out of their 37,922-share investment in ARCA:VOE. Previously, the stock had a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.01 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $144.63 per share and a market cap of $16.69Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.