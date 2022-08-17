PR Newswire

Combination of community food donations and $10,000 in financial support from Comerica Bank helps combat food insecurity in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comerica Bank and Kalamazoo Growlers Food Drive, which culminated during a pre-game ceremony prior to the Growlers home game on Friday, August 12, generated over 61,000 meals for the South Michigan Food Bank and will aid in the efforts to reduce food insecurity in the community.

"The South Michigan Food Bank supplies the Kalamazoo community with so much more than just food, they give second chances and hope to those that need it most," said Debra Van Hevele, Comerica Bank senior vice president and regional retail director. "That's what makes this partnered food drive so special. Comerica believes in supporting and investing in programs like South Michigan Food Bank that protect our community's most vulnerable members."

During the summer, Comerica Bank collected approximately 1,400 non-perishable food items at local banking centers and during Growlers' home games. Additionally, Comerica Bank executives presented a $10,000 check to South Michigan Food Bank in support of its aid to the community.

"With costs of essentials up 9.1% this year, our neighbors are seeking South Michigan Food Bank services to acquire food to make room in their budget for other basic needs. Partnering with 335 food sites, together we ensure they not only have food but can also buy gas to get to work, pay rent, and obtain what they need to thrive," said Peter Vogel, CEO of South Michigan Food Bank. "Through this partnership with the Kalamazoo Growlers and Comerica Bank, we are reaching families who are fighting food insecurity to provide that extra support — Comerica Bank's $10,000 donation alone will provide enough grocery products for 60,000 meals. We can't thank Comerica and the Growlers enough for their generosity and service to this community."

A special on-field celebration was held in recognition of the donations brought in by the Kalamazoo community, with more than 3,000 community members present. The collected donations were piled high in a truck stationed at the centerfield gate to showcase the success and impact of the drive. The festive presentation was accompanied by the Kalamazoo Central High School Band and Cheerleading team.

"The Growlers were honored to be a part of this incredible community effort and are inspired by the generosity of our fellow neighbors," said Brian Colopy, owner of the Kalamazoo Growlers. "With the help of our community members and Comerica Bank, this joint food drive has exceeded our expectations and generated a greater impact on our community than we ever could have imagined."

Over the past four years, Comerica Bank has contributed more than $20,000 in financial support to South Michigan Food Bank, generating over 120,000 meals.

For more information about the Comerica Bank Kalamazoo Growlers Food Drive or other charitable community initiatives, visit comerica.com. To donate funds or learn more about South Michigan Food Bank, visit smfoodbank.org/donate.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Michigan, California, Florida and Arizona. Additionally, Comerica has select businesses operating in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.9 billion as of June 30, 2022.

About The Kalamazoo Growlers

The Kalamazoo Growlers are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Having completed its' 27th season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 22 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, over 250 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and MLB Gold Glove finalist and 2019 Second Team All-MLB shortstop Marcus Semien (TOR). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League website. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League portal. For more information, visit www.growlersbaseball.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Growlers as your favorite team.

About South Michigan Food Bank

South Michigan Food Bank, one of seven food banks in the state of Michigan, is providing food resources to 335 nonprofit partners like food pantries, soup kitchens, and other food programs feeding families. South Michigan Food Bank is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, and proudly serves the counties of Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lenawee, and St. Joseph.

