NCM Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were DIVO(3.76%), TPL(3.21%), and MSFT(2.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NCM Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 30,789-share investment in NAS:MBB. Previously, the stock had a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.65 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $98.63 per share and a market cap of $21.56Bil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, NCM Capital Management, LLC bought 67,685 shares of ARCA:DIVO for a total holding of 158,127. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.39.

On 08/17/2022, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF traded for a price of $36.19 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned 2.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a price-book ratio of 3.21.

During the quarter, NCM Capital Management, LLC bought 22,691 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 25,523. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.19.

On 08/17/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.65 per share and a market cap of $36.27Bil. The stock has returned -14.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, NCM Capital Management, LLC bought 33,976 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 45,746. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.76.

On 08/17/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $57.71 per share and a market cap of $12.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.98.

During the quarter, NCM Capital Management, LLC bought 19,795 shares of ARCA:IWO for a total holding of 22,339. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $223.3.

On 08/17/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $243.61 per share and a market cap of $10.22Bil. The stock has returned -15.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a price-book ratio of 3.41.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

