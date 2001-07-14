BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Syringa Landscape, LLC, a commercial landscaping company, based in Boise, Idaho. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Syringa+Landscape is one of Boise’s landscape leaders, with a focus on commercial landscape maintenance, installation, and snow removal. Founded in 2008, Syringa’s quality of service is assured by a team of skilled individuals, many of whom were professionally educated in landscape architecture at the University of Idaho and University of Arizona, and who have gained experience and training from major landscape firms throughout the United States. Syringa services marquee accounts in the greater Boise market, including medical facilities, apartment complexes, corporate campuses, and homeowners’ associations.

“The addition of Syringa Landscape will help to further strengthen our maintenance and development operations in and around Boise – one of the fastest growing markets in the country,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and CEO. “Having established itself as one of the market’s strongest and most respected landscapers, we look forward to welcoming Syringa’s team to the BrightView family and to build upon their relationships and reputation to identify new business opportunities, while continuing to provide exceptional service and customer care.”

“We are excited to take our company to the next level with BrightView,” said Syringa Landscape owners Rick Prescott and Ken Kope, “At Syringa, we have created a solid base in the Boise marketplace, with a reputation as Landscape Craftsmen. We look forward to cultivating new relationships, building new projects, and maintaining our quality of work.”

BrightView entered the Boise market earlier this year, with the acquisition of Intermountain+Plantings.

About BrightView

BrightView (NYSE%3A+BV), the nation’s largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.BrightView.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding results of operations from companies we acquire and other financial and operating information. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “believes,” “guidance,” “target,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and factors, including the following: BrightView may not be able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition transaction, including revenue, profits, growth and opportunities for synergies; BrightView may be unable to successfully implement integration strategies; results of operations may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption may be greater than expected; and BrightView may assume unexpected risks and liabilities. Additional factors that could cause BrightView’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source: BrightView Landscapes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005145/en/