NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Geodrill Limited (TSX: GEO; OTCQX: GEODF), a leading West African based drilling company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Geodrill Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Geodrill Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GEODF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Dave Harper, Geodrill’s President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Market. This milestone will give a greater number of investors the opportunity to invest in Geodrill and enable participation in our exciting growth story, where maximization of shareholder value is the primary consideration.”

B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Mali and Egypt and is expanding its geographic presence in South America. With the largest fleet of multi-purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company’s client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill-gh.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]