Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., LLC (BWCC) has been awarded a contract for approximately $42 million to provide construction and installation services for an environmental upgrade project at a U.S. power plant.

“We have significant experience and expertise in large environmental installation projects to help the U.S. power fleet continue to operate cleanly and efficiently,” said B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “BWCC is a single-source supplier of a full range of field construction, construction management and maintenance services and our customers can count on us to execute projects on schedule and with intense focus on delivering a finished product that meets every expectation.”

BWCC’s project scope includes the modification of the plant’s environmental equipment to optimize the plant’s operation.

As with all BWCC projects, safety and finishing each day incident- and injury-free will be a top priority.

“BWCC has a strong history of performing high-quality work and executing U.S. environmental projects safely,” said BWCC Vice President and General Manager Mike Hidas. “We look forward to delivering this critical upgrade project to our customer.”

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide.

