GMS Inc. ( NYSE:GMS, Financial) (the “Company”), a leading North American specialty distributor of building products, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022 before the market opens on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, September 1, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 a.m. eastern time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available under “News & Events” in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 877-407-3982

International: 201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13732210

The playback can be accessed through October 1, 2022.

About GMS:

Founded in 1971 and with a team of approximately 6,700 employees, GMS operates a network of roughly 300 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products. In addition, GMS operates approximately 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company’s unique operating model combines the benefits of a national platform and strategy with a local go-to-market focus, enabling GMS to generate significant economies of scale while maintaining high levels of customer service.

For more information about GMS, please visit www.gms.com.

