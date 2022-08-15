On August 15, 2022, Bank+Director released their annual+RankingBanking+report and HomeStreet+Bank ranked #8 in the list of top 25 banks across the nation. The West Coast regional bank was also ranked #6 out of 148 in the $5 Billion up to $50 Billion asset category as measured using data based on the calendar year 2021 results. Every year, Bank Director ranks the 300 largest publicly traded banks. Formerly dubbed the Bank Performance Scorecard, the RankingBanking study identifies the top 25 banks overall and ranks institutions by asset group, based on metrics that examine profitability, asset quality, capital adequacy, and total shareholder return.

Bank Director ranks the 300 largest publicly traded banks to identify the top 25 U.S. banks overall. An article with highlights from the RankingBanking study is available here: https://www.bankdirector.com/rankingbanking/rankingbanking-the-best-banks/

“At HomeStreet Bank, our team has a steadfast commitment to three simple yet meaningful principles – do the right thing for our customer, take great care of employees, and be a good corporate citizen,” said Mark K. Mason, President, CEO, and Chairman of HomeStreet Bank.

“I’m very proud of the team and believe we’re a top performing bank because of the collective hard work, dedication, and strong culture we have. We focus on getting better, not just bigger. Our customers know us for the relationships we build together and for our involvement in the communities where we work. How large a bank gets should be limited by its ability to maintain a customer-centric culture and it’s because of this, we continue to experience success,” he added.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, recently celebrated their 100-year anniversary milestone on August 18, 2021. Of the nearly 2900 Washington state incorporations filed in 1921, only 33 exist today.

"At the end of the day, a bank that focuses on customers, culture, higher yielding businesses, and efficiency will outperform others,'' says Bank Director, Editor-in-Chief, Naomi Snyder.

About Bank Director

Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America’s banking industry. Since 1991, Bank Director has provided board-level research, peer-insights and in-depth executive and board services. Built for banks, Bank Director extends into and beyond the boardroom by providing timely and relevant information through Bank Director magazine, board training services and the financial industry’s premier event, Acquire or Be Acquired. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the “Company”) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company’s primary business is community banking, including commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, and insurance services. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is the winner of the 2022 “Best Small Bank” in Washington Newsweek magazine award. Certain information about our business can be found on our bank website, located at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.homestreet.com and our investor relations web site, located at http%3A%2F%2Fir.homestreet.com.

