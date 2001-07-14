Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that Confluent+Medical+Technologies has selected Kinaxis to digitize and introduce advanced supply chain planning capability for greater agility to demand changes, planning accuracy and inventory management.

Confluent Medical Technologies is a global leader and single-source solution for contract manufacturing, supporting the design, development and manufacturing of life-saving implants, minimally invasive delivery systems and medical devices used in challenging applications. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Confluent operates eight sites around the globe. The company will use the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform to gain full transparency across its entire supply chain, helping it to better manage disruption and make smarter decisions, faster.

“We work with customers to move ideas from prototype to high-volume production for products that can help people all over the world,” said Jeffrey McCoun, Confluent Vice President of Global Supply Chain. “Remaining agile to global disruption while being able to plan accurately on a large scale, is important for us as a company and our customers. Kinaxis’ platform aligned with our businesses needs and we are excited to work with them on our digital supply chain transformation.”

With Kinaxis, Confluent will have complete transparency of its supply chain, the ability to run multiple simulations and collaborate in real-time and leverage a full suite of applications to give the agility and flexibility needed to react to market volatility and changes in demand. Confluent joins a growing life sciences network within Kinaxis.

“Getting the right products into the hands of patients when they need them and keeping up with regulations, life sciences supply chains are about as complex as they come,” said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. “That makes end-to-end coordination and orchestration vital. We are excited to work with Confluent to help them reach all of their supply chain goals.”

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis’ products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Source: Kinaxis

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005176/en/