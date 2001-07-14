nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, announced that US Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Patty Murray (D-WA) visited nLIGHT’s Camas, Washington, headquarters yesterday.

“nLIGHT is honored to have hosted Senators Cantwell and Murray to celebrate the passage of the historic CHIPS and Science Act. This legislation is a critical component to the future health and security of the high-tech industry in the United States,” commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Senators Cantwell and Murray have been longtime supporters of advanced research and development of high-tech manufacturing here in Southwest Washington and across the United States. We owe them a great deal of gratitude for their leadership in securing the passage of this important bill,” continued Mr. Keeney.

Senators Cantwell and Murray discussed the positive impact the CHIPS and Science Act will have on science and innovation, job creation, and the competitiveness of the US semiconductor industry. The Senators concluded their visit with a tour of nLIGHT’s semiconductor and fiber laser manufacturing facility.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,300 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea, Italy and Austria. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005160/en/