EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX-V:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud-based business solutions, announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022"). Please refer to the interim unaudited condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more information.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

The following table summarizes the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2021:

(in C$,000, per share in C$) Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021

$ $ $ $ Revenue 1,334 1,054 2,614 2,008 Gross profit 907 792 1,804 1,500 Net loss (984) (1,131) (2,048) (2,126) Exchange (loss) gain on translation of foreign operations (22) 61 (8) 53 Comprehensive loss (1,006) (1,070) (2,055) (2,073) Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic and fully diluted (000)'s 118,572 116,221 118,525 116,054 Net loss per share (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.02)

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 2022

On June 23, 2022 the Company's subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., acquired the Integrity Management business unit (" IM Operations ") from Mesa Industries, Inc. and assumed operational control effective July 1, 2022. This transaction was conducted on an arms-length basis with no finders' fees paid and no debt being assumed.

") from Mesa Industries, Inc. and assumed operational control effective July 1, 2022. This transaction was conducted on an arms-length basis with no finders' fees paid and no debt being assumed. Revenue for Q2 2022 increased by 26.6% over Q2 2021, driven by new customer additions in 2021 and Q1 2022.

Revenue for the six month period ended June 30, 2022 increased 30.2% year over year resulting from the addition of new clients, of which one large client was responsible for a major portion of the increase.

CIM revenue continued its quarterly growth trend with a compounded annual growth rate of 75.7% and compounded quarterly growth rate of 14.6% over the past 23 quarters. Management believes these metrics are indicative of future value creation.

The Company's technology development roadmap progressed in accordance with Management's expectations during the quarter. On June 29, 2022 the Company released its new Internal Corrosion Management solution for general market sales. The Company continues to work on new product development for products that we believe will increase future revenue opportunities.

Marketing and sales activities during the quarter included hosting of the first in-person customer event in Houston since the Covid shutdown; several on-line product seminars and numerous other marketing and sales activities involving potential customers in North and South American, European, Middle East and Australian regions, which we believe will assist to generate new sales in future periods.

Cash and accounts receivable were $5.9 million as at June 30, 2022 versus $5.7 million at December 31, 2021. The Company has no debt. Assuming no significant changes in current business strategies and cash consumption, Management believes the Company has sufficient cash on hand to fund its business plan as envisioned for Fiscal 2022.

The Company held its annual general and special meeting on May 3, 2022, wherein all resolutions proposed by Management were voted on and adopted by shareholders.

The Company continued to engage with current and prospective shareholders, including hosting of numerous on-line meetings and attendance at the first in-person investor events since the Covid shut-down in March of 2020. The Company presented at the Planet Microcap Showcase in May, 2022 and the LD Micro Invitational event in June, 2022

In August 2022, OneSoft announced the addition of another Fortune 50 customer, who entered into a multi-year agreement to use CIM for integrity management of its pipeline assets.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The Company continues to execute strategies and tasks in support of its vision to advance the Company. Management will continue to focus on key growth objectives - to increase its competitive moat through delivery of integrated technology leading solutions, sign new customers and increase revenue. The acquisition of the IM Operations adds Risk and High Consequence Area ("HCA") modules and contributes to our strategy of delivering a full suite of products to our customers as a single vendor. Management believes that this strategy will maintain the Company's technological leadership and is necessary to capture majority market share with new solutions that will ultimately replace the legacy systems and processes that have been used for the past few decades and still represent the main competition to sales of our solutions.

We are pleased that our customers are engaged in helping us to advance our technology, progress our products and assist us to promote our vision within the industry. CIM user experiences continue to be positive and user data supporting their increased operational efficiencies and improved risk mitigation are providing growing justifications that compel peer operators to investigate the adoption of CIM. Management believes that the Company has crossed the chasm wherein innovator and early adopter customers have proven the value of our products, which can now be marketed to more pragmatic customers who, while not early adopters, seek the competitive advantages of proven new technologies. We are optimistic that the long sales cycles that characterized our customers to date will reduce in the future, as the CIM platform and companion products are now validated and known to work in accordance with expectations.

Management believes other factors contributing to revenue growth are customers increasing their CIM consumption through onboarding more of their pipeline asset data; incorporating CIM for more operational divisions (e.g., incorporating international operations, acquiring additional pipeline assets, and/or rolling out of CIM to their partner pipeline operators); and adopting additional SaaS modules such as the Corrosion Management System that was commercialized at the end of Q2 2022.

While sales initiatives to date have been focused on major U.S. industry players, Management has embarked on additional marketing and selling strategies aimed at the more than 1,800 U.S. O&G pipeline companies that each operate less than 1,000 miles of pipeline assets. Our objective in targeting this market is to sell ILI "Runcom" and other Integrity-as-a-Service ("IaaS") functions on a "pay-as-you-go" basis to replace the legacy consulting services used today that are generally much slower, less effective and more costly. We anticipate the initial Runcom offering will be introduced in 2022.

Deferred revenue, which represents pre-paid CIM usage fees, increased by 164% from $1.2 million at December 31, 2021 to $3.1 million at June 30, 2022. The Company's balance sheet remains strong, with $5.9 million of cash and accounts receivable as at June 30, 2022, up from $5.7 million at December 31, 2021. Considering the expected growth in CIM utilization and current liquid asset balances, Management believes the Company has sufficient cash on hand to execute current business plans as envisioned without requirement to raise additional capital.

