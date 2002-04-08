COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) ( LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is doubling down on value with delicious deals including an expanded $5 Fire-Grilled Combo menu, with the rollout of the new Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Combo, and Family Feast offerings starting at $24.



“At El Pollo Loco we know that everyone appreciates a good deal, especially as summer comes to a close and we head into back-to-school season,” says Chief Marketing Officer Andy Rebhun. “With hectic schedules in full swing we wanted to remind our familia of customers and fans that with freshly prepped ingredients and mouthwatering fire-grilled chicken made to order, El Pollo Loco does the extra work in the kitchen, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re dining on the go or sitting down with friends and family, you’re getting high quality L.A. Mex fare with the convenience and value you crave.”

New to the El Pollo Loco menu for a limited time is the $5 Fire-Grilled Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Combo which features a warm flour tortilla filled with tender shredded chicken in a mild roasted tomato salsa, melted cheese, diced onion and cilantro. The combo comes with a regular drink and a side of tortilla chips. The new quesadilla combo joins a selection of three fan favorite $5 Fire-Grilled Combos, starting at $5, including the Classic Chicken Burrito Combo, Original Pollo Bowl® Combo, and 3 Tacos al Carbon Combo.

Friends, families, and first-time home chefs will enjoy Family Feasts starting at $24. The Family Feast includes 8 pieces of signature El Pollo Loco bone in chicken, two large sides, one large Avocado Family Salad, four churros, and tortillas – a variety of ingredients to mix and match into your favorite bite. Take the Family Feast to your next social gathering or order directly to your door and use El Pollo Loco as the base for your next great culinary creation – we got you, fam!

El Pollo Loco’s new Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Combo is available system-wide now until November 2. The additional lineup of $5 Fire-Grilled Combos and Family Feast offerings are consistently available at locations system-wide.

To view the entire lineup of Fire-Grilled Combos and Family Feast offerings and place an order download the El Pollo Loco app or visit ElPolloLoco.com and be sure to sign up for Loco Rewards™ to reap the loyalty benefits.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco ( LOCO, Financial) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

