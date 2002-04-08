NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation1 Biotech Inc. ( IVBT) (“Innovation1'' or the “Company”), a small molecule drug discovery company focused on the clinical development of modified Schedule 1 molecules of botanical origin, today announced it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering its novel and proprietary combination therapy targeting the addiction center in the human brain. In contrast to traditional approaches to treat addiction, Innovation1’s combination therapy is designed to “rewire” neural networks to combat drug addiction by suppressing cravings and blocking withdrawal symptoms of opiates, alcohol, and nicotine.



The patent application uniquely combines therapeutics that target different aspects of the alpha3beta4 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. A first component includes a prodrug of tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), modulating the level and desensitizing the expression of the alpha3beta4 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. A second component, a synthetic analog of ibogaine designated 18-MAC, directly antagonizes the ligand binding to this receptor. Taken together, the combined impact of receptor downregulation and desensitization is expected to profoundly suppress a broad range of addiction types including nicotine, alcohol, opioids, cocaine, and eating disorders. Other benefits from the derivatization of THCV to form a water-soluble prodrug include improved oral bioavailability and water solubility, thereby optimizing an oral route of administration.

“Addiction affects millions of people nationwide and remains a thriving epidemic across the U.S. between nicotine, alcohol, substance abuse, prescription, and illegal drugs,” said Dr. Andrew Salzman, Chief Science Officer of Innovation1 Biotech. “While each of these selected components have previously been utilized in experimental studies of addiction and drug withdrawal treatment, we believe this novel approach of combining the two will be much more effective in suppressing neuronal craving impulses. The two components each influence the alpha3beta4 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, but do so in a different manner, thus making their combination profoundly impactful.”

The two components of the combination therapy are manufactured chemically without any connection to the cannabis plant for THCV and tree bark of the iboga tree for 18-MAC, allowing for convenient and cost-effective sourcing.

“This patent represents another key step at a differentiated approach to help all who suffer from addiction,” said Jeffrey Kraws, CEO of Innovation1 Biotech.

The Company’s clinical portfolio includes four other proprietary preclinical prodrugs, all fully synthetic without connection to botanical sourcing: a mushroom-derived psychedelic molecule for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression and three additional novel cannabinoid prodrugs addressing clinical indications of refractory pediatric epilepsy, hypertrophic scarring after burn wound injury, and ocular inflammation of the cornea and anterior uvea. In addition, Innovation1’s nutraceutical complex, Mioxal, is designed and formulated to contribute and help maintain normal energy metabolism, improve mood, and reduce fatigue for those suffering from fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome.

