HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. ( OLLI) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, September 1, 2022, before market opens. Following the release, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss its results.

To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/.

About Ollie’s

We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. We currently operate 451 stores in 29 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit www.ollies.us

Investor Contact:

Lyn Walther

ICR

646-200-8887

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tom Kuypers

Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising

717-657-2300

[email protected]