VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ( TSXV:ESE, Financial)( OTCQX:ENTEF, Financial) (the "Company" or "ESE"), a global entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, GameAddik, will be bringing its PWN Games brand to Gamescom in Cologne, Germany from August 24 to August 26, 2022.

Gamescom is a significant international computer and video games industry event. The event allows gaming brands to feature their newest products and network with potential business partners enabling brands to continue to grow their company and products.

PWN Games is GameAddik's performance marketing brand, a fast-growing technology marketing and adtech business focused on the gaming industry. GameAddik and PWN Games will be attending Gamescom as part of the Quebec delegation. GameAddik will showcase PWN Games' digital marketing services, which include its turnkey solutions for cost-effective, performance driven strategies and large-scale user-acquisition ad campaigns.

Eric Jodoin, CEO of GameAddik, commented, "This event is a great opportunity for GameAddik and PWN Games to showcase our core beliefs. For us, every brand and product are different and command unique technology and marketing strategies. We strive to create and execute ad campaigns tailored to business goals, product and audience specifications that result in real success stories."

Meet the team there:

Location: Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Venue: Koelnmesse

August 24 to 26, 2022

Quebec Pavilion

Hall 3.2

Stand: B-020/C-029

