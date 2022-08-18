FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement for its Grizzly Creek NaturalsTM CBD product line with Chicago-based Beyond Das Skin, a national distributor of luxury spa products. During its over 40 years of distribution operations, Beyond Das Skin has established a product distribution network that covers Chicago, Las Vegas, New York, Texas and the Florida East Coast.

Owner of Beyond Das Skin owner, Andreas Jungermann, said, "I am truly excited to add the Grizzly Creek NaturalsTM line to our ever-growing catalog. It fills our CBD void while providing the same high-quality, spa-level product we take pride in selling to our clients. The CBD industry is a rapidly growing market that we can, and will, make a major impact in. We look forward to distributing for Black Bird Biotech."

"We are extremely pleased that Andreas and his Beyond Das Skin team will be taking our Grizzly Creek NaturalsTM CBD products into markets across the country. Their earnest approach to getting this deal done, coupled with their sense of ‘team,' has instilled us with great confidence for our future together," said Fabian Deneault, BBBT's President. "The work on the redesign of our labels and Grizzly Creek NaturalsTM website, which will mark a return to our ‘Big Sky Montana' themes of the past, is nearing completion, and we believe this will allow our CBD products to settle nicely into their channel within the broader Beyond Das Skin product offerings."

According to an April 2022 report by Global Market Insights, the CBD market totaled $12.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% between 2022 and 2028. This expected growth is attributed to rising awareness of health benefits of CBD and its effectiveness in pain management and various other treatments. In addition, pet wellness is becoming a significant driver of CBD sales growth.

About Beyond Das Skin

Beyond das Skin is a family owned and operated business providing luxurious spa products for the entire family. Whether you are looking for a relaxing girl's night in, that perfect shave, or for the kid's bubble bath to be 5-star level fun, Beyond das Skin brings the Spa and Salon feel into your home. With 40 years of experience supplying amenities to spas, salons, golf courses, and athletic clubs throughout the United States, owner Andreas Jungermann has developed relationships with vendors and equipment managers to distribute in Chicago, Las Vegas, New York, Texas, and the eastern coast of Florida.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edges: it is HONEY BEE SAFE and it can be used through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

