PUNE, India and NEW DELHI, India, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic ( PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced the opening of new offices in Pune and New Delhi to support the company’s global headcount and business growth. The expansion is part of a program of major investments in the company’s platform and engineering teams as it gains market share.



PubMatic recently announced revenue in the second quarter of 2022 of US$63.0 million, an increase of 27% over US $49.7 million in the same period of 2021.

PubMatic’s long history of profitability has allowed the company to continue to invest in technology infrastructure and people, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to double global engineering headcount by late 2023 and is well-positioned to meet this goal. The company increased India based headcount by 30% over the past year (June 2021 – June 2022) and engineering headcount by 37% over the same period. PubMatic is continuing to invest in growing its team, with more than 100 open roles across India.

PubMatic is growing its business in emerging formats like CTV and OTT streaming, and mobile app gaming through an infrastructure-driven approach and usage-based model. The cutting-edge nature of the technology its teams work on makes PubMatic an employer of choice for engineers across India. Engineers at PubMatic specialise in large scale, high-throughput distributed systems, analytics, machine learning, modern UI and API tech stacks. The company processed 36.2 trillion impressions in the second quarter of 2022 and operates 12 data centres around the world.

“These new engineering hubs in Pune and New Delhi support the mission of growing our world-class engineering team in India,” said Mukul Kumar, Co-Founder and President, Engineering.

“As the post-pandemic era approaches with companies gradually opening their offices, employees need to be offered the best ambience, facilities and benefits for the optimal work-life balance. I believe this is reflected in our recent renomination as a Great Place to Work, for the fifth year in a row.”

Find out more about roles at PubMatic, please visit the PubMatic Careers Site.

About PubMatic

PubMatic ( PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future.

PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Media Contact

Emily Yri

[email protected]

+65 8540 1152