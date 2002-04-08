RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. ( SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, and Syapse®, a leading real-world evidence company, today announced a partnership to deploy proprietary real-world data intelligence and analytics that will help identify suitable patients for oncology clinical trials—ultimately speeding up the enrollment process.



Study sponsors are increasingly looking outside of traditional academic sites to source specific patient populations, but without the data to pinpoint patients’ locations, recruitment can be extremely challenging. Research indicates that roughly four in five of all clinical trials are subject to delays1, most of which occur at the enrollment stage. Not only are these delays problematic for patients who are waiting to access potentially life-saving oncology treatments, but they also can cost sponsors upwards of $20 million per month in combined expenses and lost revenues.

“We are constantly exploring for faster, more efficient ways to bring new oncology treatments to patients who need them,” said Dr. Jonathan Cotliar, Chief Medical Officer, Science 37. “Recent research shows that patient enrollment is the number one challenge facing oncology research executives2. By partnering with Syapse, we will have the ability to tap into advanced data-intelligence capabilities to make effective trial identification and recruitment a reality for patients and sponsors.”

To facilitate enrollment and reduce patient burden, oncology research executives have begun to rely more on agile (hybrid) and fully decentralized models.3

“The quality of treatments that health systems can deliver to patients is directly linked to the quality of the clinical trials conducted, which is why working with Science 37 is such a critical opportunity,” said Ken Tarkoff, CEO of Syapse. “We are confident that by combining Science 37’s agile capabilities with Syapse’s ability to rapidly identify patients using real-world data, and the oncology clinical trial expertise of Syapse’s health system partners, this partnership will open the door to faster and more effective recruitment in oncology research.”

There are already over 3,700 active oncology clinical trials worldwide4, with research and development spending this year projected to reach at least US$70 billion5—accounting for around one-third of all drug R&D budgets in 20226. According to projections, by 2026, there could be more than 10,500 oncology clinical trials7.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s ( SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 l Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full-stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention, and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation, and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

About Syapse

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of oncology and other serious diseases by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care. For more information, visit https://www.syapse.com

Sources

1 Woolsey, B., Drug Development & Drug Delivery, Cost of Disrupted Clinical Research Due to COVID-19 Equates to $10+ Billion & Potential Study Delays

2, 3 Science 37, H ow Agile Clinical Trials Are Impacting Oncology Research

4, 5, 6, 7 Evaluate Pharma

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Science 37, its sales pipeline and the markets in which it operates, and Science 37’s anticipated growth and profitability. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Science 37’s securities on Nasdaq, (ii) volatility in the price of Science 37’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Science 37 operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Science 37’s business and changes in its capital structure, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk that Science 37 may never achieve or sustain profitability, (v) the risk that Science 37 will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, and (vi) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 22, 2022 and in our other documents filed by Science 37 from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Science 37 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Science 37 does not give any assurance that Science 37 will achieve its expectations.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Drew Bustos

Science 37

[email protected]