DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. [ AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric authentication solutions, today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on September 20, at 10:00 a.m. EDT/8:00 a.m. MDT.

At the meeting, proposals will be submitted to elect directors, ratify the appointment of auditors, and approve a reduction in the number of shares that the Company is authorized to issue, primarily in order to save certain costs.

The Company is proposing the election of all of the current eight directors .

The Company has filed its Proxy Statement with the SEC, which explains all the proposals and provides other information about the Company, and has commenced mailing the Notice of Meeting, the Proxy Statement and additional materials related to the Annual Meeting to stockholders. Stockholders who hold their shares through brokerage accounts will receive the materials via their brokers, either through the mail, or electronically depending on their communication preferences.

The meeting will be held via a webcast accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d7z84o2n .

Stockholders will be able to submit written questions to management during the meeting and directly into the web-meeting platform.

Stockholders will be able to view the materials electronically at the Company’s Investor Relations site at

https://investors.authid.ai/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or at www.investorvote.com/AUID .

Stockholders will also be able to vote electronically, in accordance with the instructions provided in the materials each will receive. Stockholders are encouraged to vote by proxy ahead of the meeting, whether or not they plan to attend the meeting, to ensure their votes are counted.

