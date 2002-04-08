NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. ( REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural ginger beverages, today announced the launch of the new Reed’s® Harvest Spiced Apple Cider.



Reed’s® Harvest Spiced Apple Cider will be available in approximately 380 Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide in classic half-liter, glass swing-lid packaging. This launch will supplement the Company’s current Sprouts product offerings which include the Reed’s Limited Edition Flying Cauldron® Butterscotch Cream Soda and Virgil's™ Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sprouts, one of our key retail partners, on this new, limited-edition beverage. The Harvest Spiced Apple Cider showcases the innovative nature of both Reed’s and Sprouts, in addition to our promise of providing unique, premium, and natural products to our customers,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s. “We look forward to further deepening our partnership with Sprouts by bringing new, innovative products to their customers in the future.”

The pint-sized glass bottles feature a ceramic, swing-lid resealable top, making it easier than ever to enjoy handcrafted beverages with family and friends. Just in time for fall festivities and the holiday season, consumers can delight in these limited-edition, ultra-premium sodas for all special occasions:

NEW: Reed’s ® Harvest Spiced Apple Cider: Reed's® Harvest Spiced Apple Cider is based on hot apple cider recipes for the Fall season. It is a delightful blend of warm pumpkin, fresh ginger, nutmeg, allspice and the finest apple cider. The result is a sophisticated sparkling spiced apple cider with delicious pumpkin notes and a real ginger bite.

® Reed's® Harvest Spiced Apple Cider is based on hot apple cider recipes for the Fall season. It is a delightful blend of warm pumpkin, fresh ginger, nutmeg, allspice and the finest apple cider. The result is a sophisticated sparkling spiced apple cider with delicious pumpkin notes and a real ginger bite. Flying Cauldron® Butterscotch Cream Soda Swing-Lid: Every sip of this non-alcoholic magical brew transports drinkers on an enchanting journey. Made from a charming combination of butterscotch, vanilla cream and quality all-natural ingredients, wizards and witches of all ages will love the refreshing taste and flavor of Flying Cauldron.

Every sip of this non-alcoholic magical brew transports drinkers on an enchanting journey. Made from a charming combination of butterscotch, vanilla cream and quality all-natural ingredients, wizards and witches of all ages will love the refreshing taste and flavor of Flying Cauldron. Virgil's® Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer Swing-Lid: This rich and creamy Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer recipe, which dates back to 1963, was the initial inspiration for the swing-lid bottle. Micro-brewed artesian water from the Bohemian Forest region is paired with the finest natural ingredients sourced from around the world – including nutmeg, vanilla, cinnamon, anise and sweet birch – to deliver an authentic and refreshing Bavarian flavor.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit reedsmule.com , drinkreeds.com , virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com .

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

