Shanghai, China, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sun Education Group Limited (the “Company” or “Golden Sun”) ( GSUN), a provider of tutorial services in China, today announced that on August 9, 2022, following the ease of the control and preventive measures associated with the Covid-19 pandemic in Shanghai, the Company has applied to resume in-person tutorial services with the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, and expects to receive official approval by the end of August 2022.



Since March 12, 2022, pursuant to the preventive measures, training institutions and childcare institutions in Shanghai have not been allowed to carry out in-person training or childcare services. To resume its in-person operations, the Company is required to submit an application to the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. Upon approval of the application, the Company will be required to display a venue code to the public and all the Company’s employees must have negative results of nucleic acid test taken within 24 hours.

Mr. Xueyuan Weng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are very excited about the ease of the control and prevention measures in Shanghai as businesses can now gradually return to normal. We are eager to resume our in-person tutorial services to our students. As an educational services provider, we believe our students will benefit and cultivate their skills more effectively when they can interact with tutors in-person. We are optimistic about the future of our Company and expect to see strong growth momentum in our business.”

About Golden Sun Education Group Limited

Established in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, Golden Sun Education Group Limited is a provider of tutorial services in China with over twenty years of experience providing educational services that focus on the development of each of its student’s strengths and potential, and the promotion of life-long skills and interests in learning. Golden Sun has three tutorial centers, one educational company that partners with high schools to offer language classes, and one logistics company that provides logistic and consulting services. The tutorial centers of Golden Sun focus on different groups of targeted students by offering different tutorial programs. Golden Sun offers English, Spanish, German, French and Japanese language courses to students who intend to study abroad, individuals seeking jobs that require certain proficiency in these languages, and companies or organizations whose workers need to have certain proficiency in these languages. For more information, visit the Company’s website at ir.jtyjyjt.com.

