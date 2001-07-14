MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE, Financial) (“Mytheresa”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022 financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast

Mytheresa will release fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 financial results before the U.S. market open on September 15, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at +1 (844) 200-6205 (USA) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (International). The participant access code will be 383682. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on September 16, 2022, through September 22, 2022, by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 (USA) or +44 204 525 0658 (International). The replay passcode will be 910487.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category “LIFE”. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company.

(https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mytheresa.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005064/en/