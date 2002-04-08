SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy ( UDMY), a company dedicated to improving lives through learning, today announced it has been certified by Fair Pay Workplace (FPW), a trusted symbol of pay equity around the world. Fair Pay’s certification process entailed an independent and robust examination of Udemy pay practices and procedures, including several months of rigorous internal statistical analyses on pay and workforce data and a commitment to follow an ongoing tailored action plan to maintain and build upon Udemy’s fair pay practices for its over 1,500 employees.



“Udemy’s positive societal impact starts with our employees,” said Gregg Coccari, Chairman and CEO of Udemy. “We strive to create a workplace that reflects a society where all employees can feel seen, valued and empowered. One of the most powerful examples of this is our ongoing commitment to pay fairness and equal pay.”

The FPW’s Pay Equity Review allows global employers to group and compare compensation for employees based on their country of residence. For the analysis, measurement and remediation planning of all companies striving for certification, FPW utilized Syndio ’s PayEQ software to independently perform its analysis, as it gives FPW a true and ongoing look at a company’s pay data versus a moment-in-time view.

Fair Pay Workplace is a 501c3 and 501c6 nonprofit organization with a mission to dismantle pay disparities based on gender, race, and their intersection to create sustained fair pay in the workplace. Fair Pay Workplace Certification recognizes organizations dedicated to true and ongoing pay equity using a set of rules and standards defined by an alliance of experts from forward-thinking corporations, academia, human resources, data science, DEI and the legal field. The guidelines they have established lay the foundation for a transparent and trusted criteria assessment based on the endorsed methodology of the Fair Pay Workplace.

Udemy has been recognized as a leader in ESG and sustainability by several leading authorities, including Sustainalytics , Great Place to Work and Fortune . To learn more about Udemy’s ESG practices, read our inaugural Social Impact Report or visit esg-at-udemy.com .

