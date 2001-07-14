Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced the appointment of two new executives to its leadership team. As General Counsel, Nicole Fitzpatrick is accountable for all Dynatrace legal and regulatory affairs worldwide and will lead the company’s global Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) program. As Chief People Officer, Sue Quackenbush is responsible for driving Dynatrace talent strategies and a workplace culture that continues to foster innovation, customer-centricity, and inclusiveness.

“I am delighted to welcome Nicole and Sue to Dynatrace,” said Rick McConnell, Dynatrace CEO. “Nicole’s leadership experience in the technology industry and proven track record of delivering results position her to be a catalyst for impact at Dynatrace as our general counsel. In addition, her appointment to lead the Dynatrace ESG program underscores our deep commitment to long-term sustainable growth. Similarly, creating a Chief People Officer position is essential to build on our vibrant culture and engaging employee experience and to attract the best talent in every function across our teams worldwide. Sue’s expertise, passion, and vision make her the perfect fit. Adding Nicole and Sue to our leadership team further positions Dynatrace to capitalize on the tremendous market opportunities ahead of us.”

Nicole brings more than 20 years of legal experience to Dynatrace. Before this role, she served as Chief ESG Officer and Deputy General Counsel at cloud computing leader Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM). Before Akamai, she was a partner with Goodwin Procter LLP. She has a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and a BA in political science from Boston College.

“This is a great time to join Dynatrace,” said Nicole Fitzpatrick, “Cloud observability and security are essential for successful digital transformation and represent tremendous opportunities for the company and our customers. I’m honored and excited to join this global team and bring my experience to help deliver the vision of a world where software works perfectly.”

Sue brings more than 25 years of human resources experience to Dynatrace. Before this position, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer at cloud communications leader Vonage (NASDAQ: VG). Earlier in her career, she held human resources leadership positions with companies including Presidio, Inc., DMG Information & Events, and BT Group. She has an MBA from Drexel University and a BS in environmental economics from Rutgers University.

“It is an honor to join Dynatrace,” said Sue Quackenbush. “The company’s expanding global footprint and industry-leading technology reflect the strengths of its employees. My passion for developing people and culture maps perfectly to the company’s goals. I look forward to helping guide Dynatracers as we advance into our next growth phase.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free 15-day+Dynatrace+trial.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005232/en/