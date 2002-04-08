SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) (“Unrivaled” or the “Company”), a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in California and Oregon, has announced a national Director search for individuals to serve on an expanding Board of Directors.



Under the direction and oversight of the Governance and Nominating Committee, Unrivaled is convening a Board of Directors Search Committee (the “Unrivaled Search Committee”) which will comprise a minimum of 9 members drawn from Unrivaled (i) executive officers, (ii) Company manager and/or director-level employees (including members of cultivation and retail guest services (“budtenders”)), and (iii) select shareholders. Candidates will undergo a rigorous tri-tiered interview and screening process led by each of these stakeholder constituencies.

The Unrivaled Search Committee members represent a range of experiences and Company perspectives that understand what’s important to operate an effective cannabis company. The newly-introduced and transparent process gives voice to the team members and key stakeholders that intimately understand the Company and its needs.

“I believe in good governance and good culture. I appreciate the dedication and commitment of an Unrivaled team that has already been through so much to continue to fight for this Company and to help identify a Board of Directors that has the breadth of knowledge and experience to lead the Company. They deserve a voice in identifying who their Board will be and who will ultimately oversee me,” said Sabas Carrillo, Unrivaled’s newly-minted Interim CEO.

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries with direct-to-consumer delivery, two cultivation facilities, and several leading company-owned brands. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands and outdoor and greenhouse cultivation. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

