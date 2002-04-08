Organizational Enhancements to Drive Growth as a K-12 Digital Transformation Market Leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. ( INLX), a provider of solutions and services that enable and accelerate digital transformation, announced it has launched a new K-12 Division focused exclusively on K-12 schools. The new Division integrates Intellinetics’ K-12 experienced educators, solutions, services, and partnerships to amplify growth as a leader in the K-12 market.

The K-12 Division will design and deploy purpose-built K-12 solutions for school districts making the move from paper to digital and beyond. The K-12 Division team of experts manage product development, service, support, marketing, and sales of solutions that include cloud-based records management software, digital forms, business process outsourcing, document and micrographics scanning, and records storage services.

"We are making a significant commitment to the K-12 market to better serve our customers,” stated James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Schools have untold amounts of organizational records locked in file cabinets, boxes, and digital storage locations of all shapes and sizes. We believe a unified division with common goals, objectives, and focus enables us to provide more value to educators – we can better leverage the people, partnerships, and technology to deliver solutions for some of K-12’s biggest challenges.”

DeSocio further stated, “With our acquisition of Yellow Folder in April, we believe we now have one of the largest market shares of digital records management services to K-12 schools in the nation, having over 530 school district customers across the US. We continue to be confident in our focus on the K-12 industry as a key market, and the creation of a business unit solely focused on that market underscores that confidence.”

Intellinetics’ K-12 Division Service and Solution Pillars:

Cloud-Based Records and Content Management: Building on the foundation of brands including YellowFolder ™ , IntelliCloud ™ , and K12Docs ™ sold via Software Unlimited, Inc., we offer cloud-based Records Management Systems specifically built for the needs of K-12 schools for the secure storage, retrieval, and management of the district’s Student, Special Education, Employee, and Administrative records.





Building on the foundation of brands including YellowFolder , IntelliCloud , and K12Docs sold via Software Unlimited, Inc., we offer cloud-based Records Management Systems specifically built for the needs of K-12 schools for the secure storage, retrieval, and management of the district’s Student, Special Education, Employee, and Administrative records. Digital Forms with Automated Workflow : Allows district administrators to switch from the hassles of paper-based forms to online digital versions that automate routine processes to get the right data to the right people at the right time.





Allows district administrators to switch from the hassles of paper-based forms to online digital versions that automate routine processes to get the right data to the right people at the right time. Document and Micrographics Conversion Services: A school’s paperless journey often starts by digitizing (scanning) existing paper and/or film-based records. Our intelligent capture methodology automates the scanning and indexing of boxes of paper. Additional conversion services include the scanning and digitizing of newspapers, books, and large format prints, as well as long-term offsite secure records storage.





A school’s paperless journey often starts by digitizing (scanning) existing paper and/or film-based records. Our intelligent capture methodology automates the scanning and indexing of boxes of paper. Additional conversion services include the scanning and digitizing of newspapers, books, and large format prints, as well as long-term offsite secure records storage. Integrations and Partnerships: We continue to expand our existing and create new partnerships with best-in-class Student Information Systems, School Accounting Systems, and Human Resource Information Systems by building seamless integrations that enhance Districts’ investments in the applications they use every day.





Educators, Serving Educators

The leaders of the division bring decades of education experience together with the aim of customer focus and future growth.

Tessa Tyler, Chief Education Officer. Formerly serving as Chief Education Officer and VP of School Relationships at Yellow Folder, LLC., Tessa is a veteran educator bringing over 27 years’ experience to this role. She holds a M.Ed. in Education/Supervision from Texas Woman's University.

Ryan Bell, Chief Technology Officer. As CTO at Yellow Folder, LLC., Ryan’s technology leadership, SaaS expertise, and understanding of K-12 challenges grew Yellow Folder into one of the largest suppliers of digital file cabinet services to K-12 schools in the nation.

Gina Lunsford, Paperless Nation Educator. Gina holds a M.Ed., Administration from Lamar University and has over 23 years in Public Schools as a teacher, coordinator, and educational diagnostician.

Candice Earnest, Paperless Nation Educator. Candice holds a M.Ed., Educational Leadership and Administration from Grand Canyon University with over 19 years’ experience in education.

Brad Lahr, Senior Account Management. As former president of CEO Imaging Systems, Inc., a K-12 document solutions provider which was acquired by Intellinetics in 2020, Brad brings executive level understanding and leadership to a K-12 school districts’ digital transformation journey.

“We are really excited about the team we have put together,” stated Tessa Tyler, Chief Education Officer. “As former educators, we know first-hand the challenges of records management. We pride ourselves in listening to our customers, looking at new ways to improve our processes and products, while providing world-class service. Our goal is to enable schools to spend less time on paperwork and more time on what is important, their students. In the end… it’s a simple formula: less paper equals more education.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .