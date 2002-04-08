Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com



NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 23rd.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and technology metals.

“OTC Markets is excited to host the upcoming Battery and Technology Metals Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We appreciate the collaboration of our co-sponsor Independent Investment Research and look forward to strategic discussions from leaders on the forefront of this industry.”

August 23rd

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

