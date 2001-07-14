Informatica ( NYSE:INFA, Financial), an enterprise cloud data management leader, has again been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software Vendor Assessment (doc #US48395622, August 2022). This IDC MarketScape includes 13 select data catalog providers and notes that Informatica’s market presence, common metadata foundation, and strong cloud abilities are differentiators that helped position it in the Leaders Category.

“Gathering and curating intelligence about data is not trivial in highly distributed, diverse, and dynamic modern data environments,” said Stewart Bond, research vice president, Data Integration and Data Intelligence Software research at IDC. “Informatica is a Leader with its scale and ability to scan and index metadata, discover and profile data, and provide detailed lineage across tens of millions of data sets.”

The IDC MarketScape's assessment highlights key Informatica strengths including:

Market presence : Informatica has the largest share of revenue in the overall data integration and intelligence software market as defined by IDC. Informatica also has the largest share of revenue in the metadata management and data intelligence submarkets, as these markets are defined and reported in Worldwide Data Integration and Intelligence Software Market Shares, 2021: Accelerated Growth in a Digital-First World (IDC #US47920522, June 2022).

One common metadata foundation: Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ portfolio of capabilities leverages one common foundation of metadata, captured and generated within the platform whenever data is moved, transformed, cleansed, controlled, and managed throughout its life cycle. Informatica's core central intelligence engine (CLAIRE®) learns from this common foundation of metadata to automate data intelligence, integration, management, and governance activities.

Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ portfolio of capabilities leverages one common foundation of metadata, captured and generated within the platform whenever data is moved, transformed, cleansed, controlled, and managed throughout its life cycle. Informatica's core central intelligence engine (CLAIRE®) learns from this common foundation of metadata to automate data intelligence, integration, management, and governance activities. Cloud: Informatica supports multiple deployment patterns across all major hyperscale platforms. The Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ is available as a service, including some serverless functions, managed by Informatica. It can also be deployed and managed by a customer on its cloud infrastructure of choice, or it can be deployed on premises.

“Not all data catalogs are created equal. Some catalogs give you visibility into data only from a single tool or ecosystem. Others have narrow metadata capabilities and aren’t able to scan broadly enough to discover all your data. Or they may be limited to one use case,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. “We offer an enterprise-class catalog of catalogs to complement a customer’s system-specific or use case-specific catalogs with universal metadata connectivity to all data sources.”

To download an excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software Vendor Assessment (doc #US48395622), August 2022 click+here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

