Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced its exhibiting plans for the CNE Gaming Garage Powered by AMD. The CNE+Gaming+Garage is part of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), which takes place Aug. 19-Sept. 5 at the Exhibition Place in Toronto.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005182/en/

This custom Advanced Battlestations (ABS) gaming PC will be on display for the entirety of the CNE Gaming Garage Powered by AMD in Toronto, Aug. 19-Sept. 5. CNE visitors have an opportunity to win the PC from Newegg through a sweepstakes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Newegg will showcase a custom Advanced Battlestations (ABS) PC in a glass display within the CNE Gaming Garage Powered by AMD throughout all 18 days of the exhibition. The PC is available to win through a sweepstakes that attendees can enter by scanning a QR code and filling out an online form. Terms and conditions will be available on-site.

Built by Buildeniac, Newegg’s PC building division, and sponsored by ASUS, the Advanced Battlestations PC has a retail value of over $3,000 CAD. The PC has an XFX AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus motherboard in a custom-wrapped ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 Case.

During the opening weekend, Aug. 19-21, the Newegg Canada team will be on-site to distribute Newegg merchandise to event attendees and discuss products. Ricky Perez, Newegg host, will offer a 20-minute discussion about the performance benefits of the AMD Advantage series laptops with a focus on gaming functionality.

“CNE Gaming Garage is an exciting opportunity for Canadians who are passionate about gaming and technology to see and play new products,” said Danny Yip, Senior Category Manager for Newegg Canada. “Our special gaming PC will be prominently displayed throughout CNE, and we’re looking forward to seeing attendees’ reactions. CNE Gaming Garage is an important opportunity for the industry, and Newegg is glad to take part during the 18 days.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

Note: For photos of the ABS gaming PC, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2FCNE_ABS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005182/en/