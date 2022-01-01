CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus ( CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced the rollout of CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer to four additional states – Alabama, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma. The solution, which allows consumers to easily sell their cars 100% online, is now available to approximately 93% of the country’s population.



CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer is the first and only platform of its kind to combine CarGurus’ audience of 29.5 million monthly unique visitors in the U.S. with the power of CarOffer’s wholesale bidding system for automotive, the Buying Matrix™. CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer allows consumers to sell their car through CarGurus’ website by submitting the vehicle details online and instantly receiving the top bid from thousands of dealers across the country. Upon accepting the offer and uploading the necessary documentation, sellers can schedule a pick-up or drop-off time. This solution provides a new and previously untapped inventory channel for dealerships, and it allows consumers to seamlessly sell their cars from the comfort of their homes.

“CarGurus has become the destination for consumers to sell their car 100% online, and we have been tremendously excited by the success of and feedback on this offering,” said Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus. “With this most recent launch bringing us to 93% population coverage, CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer is now available nearly nationwide, and we will continue evaluating ways to serve lower-density areas where our offering is not yet available.”

“I never imagined selling a car could be this simple,” said Evelyn, a consumer who recently sold her vehicle using CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer. “I received all paperwork in advance, the rep showed up on time, went through his checklist, and that was that. All I had to do was remove the plates, have the title, and sign in 3 places; end of story. This is the way to sell a car.”

For the latest information on and availability of CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, please visit CarGurus.com.

About CarGurus

CarGurus ( CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Visits, Q2 2022, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com, and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

