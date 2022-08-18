PR Newswire

Reschedules Investor Day to October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the Commerce Media company, today announced the following updates:

Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Citi's 2022 Global Technology conference – New York City : Megan Clarken , Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman , Chief Financial Officer, will present on September 7, 2022 , at 1:00 PM Eastern Time and will conduct one-on-one meetings. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available.





: , Chief Executive Officer, and , Chief Financial Officer, will present on , at and will conduct one-on-one meetings. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available. Benchmark's 2022 Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference – New York City : Sarah Glickman will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on September 8, 2022 .

2022 Investor Day

Criteo has rescheduled its Investor Day to October 31, 2022 in New York City. The Investor Day will be an opportunity for the Company to provide an update on its mid-term financial outlook. The event will feature presentations from Criteo's executive leadership team followed by a question-and-answer session. Presentations will begin at approximately 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast and Investor Day materials will be made available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

