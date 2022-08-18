JCIC Asset Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $186.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(7.15%), MSFT(6.95%), and RY(6.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 177,758-share investment in NAS:AAPL. Previously, the stock had a 9.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.81 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $174.0677 per share and a market cap of $2,805.15Bil. The stock has returned 16.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-book ratio of 48.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.84 and a price-sales ratio of 7.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 104,040-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 5.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $141.2572 per share and a market cap of $1,447.65Bil. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 127.33, a price-book ratio of 11.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.82 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 109,673-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 3.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.86 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $98.05 per share and a market cap of $157.19Bil. The stock has returned -5.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.96 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 64,268-share investment in NYSE:BMO. Previously, the stock had a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.44 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Bank of Montreal traded for a price of $104.195 per share and a market cap of $70.47Bil. The stock has returned 6.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Montreal has a price-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CP by 87,455 shares. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.57.

On 08/18/2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $82.6 per share and a market cap of $77.15Bil. The stock has returned 16.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.09 and a price-sales ratio of 10.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

