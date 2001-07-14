SIGNA Sports United (“SSU” or the “Company”), a NYSE listed specialist online sports retail company with businesses and brands in bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports, announced today that its leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences during September and October 2022.

Citi Global Technology Conference, 8 September 2022, New York. Stephan Zoll, Chief Executive Officer, and Alexander Johnstone, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings.

Raymond James Consumer Conference, 15 September 2022, New York. Alexander Johnstone, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a Company presentation and conduct in-person one-on-one meetings.

NYSE Consumer Investor Access Day, 20 September 2022, Virtual. Stephan Zoll, Chief Executive Officer, and Alexander Johnstone, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

Wolfe Research Fall Consumer Conference, 22 September 2022, Virtual. Stephan Zoll, Chief Executive Officer, and Alexander Johnstone, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

UBS Future of Electric Mobility, 3 October 2022, Virtual. Alexander Johnstone, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings and small group meetings.

Please contact your salesperson at the host firms for additional information and to request a meeting with management.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United is a NYSE listed specialist online sports retail company based in Berlin. We own companies and brands in various sports including bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. We sell equipment and apparel via our 100 own online stores, collaborate with 500+ independent brick and mortar shops, and partner with over 1000 sports brands. Together we serve 7+ million customers around the world. SIGNA Sports United companies and brands include Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, CAMPZ, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, and OUTFITTER.

