Atlas Private Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

14 CLIFFWOOD AVENUE MATAWAN, NJ 07747

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $167.00Mil. The top holdings were SPMD(7.63%), SPY(5.92%), and PWV(5.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 320,579 shares in ARCA:SPMD, giving the stock a 7.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.25 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.71 per share and a market cap of $5.42Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 210,456 shares. The trade had a 7.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 08/18/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.5299 per share and a market cap of $39.00Bil. The stock has returned 4.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

The guru established a new position worth 209,405 shares in ARCA:PWV, giving the stock a 5.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.69 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $47.55 per share and a market cap of $808.83Mil. The stock has returned 7.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 415,654 shares. The trade had a 5.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.5.

On 08/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.675 per share and a market cap of $6.33Bil. The stock has returned -9.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 30,459 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 5.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $327.9915 per share and a market cap of $180.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a price-book ratio of 6.60.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.