BlackRock has expanded its Megatrends platform with the launch of the BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF (NYSE Arca: BPAY). The Fund is actively managed by BlackRock’s Fundamental Equity (FE) franchise and seeks to maximize total return by investing in companies delivering innovative and emerging technologies that are driving disruption within the financial services industry.

“In the United States alone, the use of fintech increased by 30% during the pandemic1,” said Vasco Moreno, Lead Portfolio Manager of BPAY. “Through BPAY, investors are granted direct access to global companies that are driving the next leg of growth and leading the digital revolution in areas across the entire value chain such as payment systems, banking, investments, lending, and insurance and software.”

Fund Name BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF Ticker BPAY Portfolio Manager Vasco Moreno Reference Benchmark MSCI ACWI Index Expense Ratio 0.70%

BPAY is the sixth active ETF in BlackRock’s U.S. Megatrends platform, and the fifth from the FE franchise, which includes other future-focused actively managed thematic ETFs targeting technology, innovators, health, and environmental economy. The FE organization harnesses the power of human intellect, industry-leading technology and the global scale of BlackRock in their mission to deliver consistent, risk-managed alpha.

“With a long history in thematic investing, BlackRock is committed to providing access to forward-looking investment themes via targeted, transparent and cost-effective vehicles,” said Jay Jacobs, U.S. Head of Thematics and Active Equity ETFs at BlackRock. “BPAY is representative of the firm’s deep fundamental research expertise, strong active and index platforms, and focus on innovation.”

BlackRock offers the largest active and index thematic platform in the world, spanning 44 products with over $50 billion in AUM2.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well -being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com%2Fcorporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fblackrock

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.78 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund may have a higher portfolio turnover than funds that seek to replicate the performance of an index. Buying and selling shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/ developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.

Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and than the general securities market.

Technology companies may be subject to severe competition and product obsolescence. Performance of companies in the financials sector may be adversely impacted by many factors, including, among others, government regulations, economic conditions, credit rating downgrades, changes in interest rates, and decreased liquidity in credit markets.

The Fund's use of derivatives may reduce the Fund's returns and/or increase volatility and subject the Fund to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the other party in the transaction will not fulfill its contractual obligation. The Fund could suffer losses related to its derivative positions because of a possible lack of liquidity in the secondary market and as a result of unanticipated market movements, which losses are potentially unlimited. There can be no assurance that the Fund's hedging transactions will be effective.

Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.

©2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Plaid 2021 Fintech Report, “The Fintech Effect”.

2 BlackRock as of 7/31/2022, largest claim based on AUM; Morningstar’s Global Thematic Funds Landscape

