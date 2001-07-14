SkyWater+Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announcedits first supplier+excellence+awards by recognizing top performers selected from among the company’s extensive list of approved suppliers. Award winners include: Toll+Gas+Company, Preferred+Electric and Central+McGowan as well as several individuals from these companies for their outstanding contributions.

The chosen suppliers exceeded a stringent set of quality performance criteria, played a significant role in supporting SkyWater initiatives and/or contributed to the company’s success by mitigating supply risks. Semiconductors are crucial to the functioning and success of almost every industry and are strategically important in the economy of the world.

According to SkyWater’s Executive VP of Operations John Spicer, “SkyWater’s mission is to co-create technology solutions that bring our customers’ ideas to life through an ecosystem of agile development, trusted IP security and quality manufacturing services. Achieving this mission depends largely on the quality of services our partners provide on a continuous basis. These strong partnerships are critical in helping ensure our facility runs at peak performance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

Spicer continued, “We are pleased to recognize our supplier partners for their ongoing commitment to excellence and sincerely appreciate their contributions to the continued success of SkyWater and our valued customers.”

For more information on SkyWater’s commitment to quality excellence, please visit the company’s blog: “An+Effective+and+Efficient+Quality+Management+System+Enables+Innovation,” by Carmen Cecman, quality assurance engineering manager.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

