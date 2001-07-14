American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the American Eagle (AE) brand’s music-focused initiatives across Meta Quest 2 and Roblox, and the first-of-its-kind campaign with TikTok’s SoundOn platform. AE recently launched its fall 2022 Back-To-School (BTS) campaign featuring Gen Z musicians Blu+DeTiger, spill+tab, duo Tabakian x Tanisako and continues to engage with its community through exclusive experiences to drive youth culture. The brand is excited to deliver music experiences in the metaverse, in-store activations, and a hashtag challenge (HTC) on TikTok featuring a custom song written by one of Gen-Z’s favorite creators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005653/en/

American Eagle Fall 2022 Back-To-School Campaign Featuring Blu DeTiger (Photo: Business Wire)

“This season, we are excited to offer our community multiple ways to express their personal style through a series of activations meant to inspire customers to pair the jeans they love with the music they love,” said Jennifer Foyle, President - Chief Creative Officer, AE and Aerie. “As a leader in innovation, American Eagle is the first to partner with TikTok’s SoundOn platform to continue to collaborate with emerging creators and artists, and provide them with a space where they can share their passion for music with the world.”

First-Ever Brand Campaign with TikTok’s SoundOn

AE will be the first brand to utilize TikTok’s SoundOn to enlist one of its artists to create a custom song.

SoundOn, TikTok’s new music marketing and distribution platform, allows artists to upload their music directly to TikTok and over 90 other platforms to begin earning royalties.

AE tapped emerging TikTok artist Katherine+Li to update a portion of her forthcoming release as the AE BTS anthem. Katherine and five creators will use the song to kick off a dedicated HTC on August 23, inviting users to create a music video while wearing AE jeans and using the hashtag #AEJeansSoundOn. The HTC will end on August 25 with AE selecting three winners to receive a gift card valued at $3,000, and their video will appear on AE’s Times Square billboard.

Behind-the-Scenes of Back To School via Meta Quest 2

AE will be the first brand to offer customers the in-store experience of viewing a 360 video on Meta Quest 2.

Within eight locations across the country, consumers can experience a behind-the-scenes video of the brand built-out studio space, shot specifically for the VR technology, featuring AE’s 2022 BTS campaign.

The experience will premiere in-stores on August 20, and fans of the brand can also view at home through FB 360 Video or YouTube 360 video.

BTS Bash on Roblox

On August 19, the BTS campaign headliner Blu DeTiger will perform her song %26ldquo%3BVintage%26rdquo%3B on a custom indie pop-themed stage.

Blu’s stage will feature a first-of-its-kind “like” module allowing audience members the opportunity to interact with the performance by being able to hit a like button. Players can also participate in a BTS-themed scavenger hunt to unlock custom AE toys and plushies.

The brand’s club will also feature two DJ booths, playing Hip Hop/R&B and Pop/Dance music, each with their own merch stand.

Fave Fits

For him, super soft flannel sets, tonal dip-dyed and camo printed tees and new Baja hoodies give a fresh update to novelty. While 90s straight denim shows up for the first time in flex and rigid fabrications, Airflex 360 fabrics make their debut in Athletic Skinny and Athletic fit styles. Baseball and bucket hats round things out in twill & corduroy, making comfort the name of the game this fall from head to toe.

For her, oversized plaids and soft and sexy tees layered with sweaters and fleece make for a complete look up-top. For bottoms, jeans still reign supreme with new low rise 90s Skinny Kicks, Mom and Flare styles among the highlights, while 90s cargo pants and Skater trousers emerge as stylish woven pant alternatives to denim. Complete the look this fall with western inspired accessories like woven belts, cowboy boots, bandanas and wide brim hats.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for men and women that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 270 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005653/en/