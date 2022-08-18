PR Newswire

ARMONK, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Channel digital properties have teamed with Tripadvisor and USA TODAY to offer consumers premium subscription bundles designed to save subscribers both time and money. Managing multiple subscriptions can be a hassle, but now travelers and news enthusiasts can access weather from the world's most accurate weather forecaster,1 and top news or discounted pricing at more than 100,000 hotels worldwide while spending less time managing their subscriptions.

The deal gives consumers the option to pair The Weather Channel Premium Pro digital subscription2 with Tripadvisor Plus or with USA TODAY's Digital All-Access plan and manage both subscriptions in one place. From planning a vacation to catching up on the latest headlines to checking the weather conditions, consumers can subscribe to the information they want on The Weather Channel website while saving both time and money.

"Consumers are looking for convenience and ease of use when it comes to managing their subscriptions. By joining forces with Tripadvisor and USA TODAY, subscribers can now manage both subscriptions on weather.com ," noted Sheri Bachstein, CEO of The Weather Company, an IBM Business. "Delivering timely and accurate weather data that helps make life easier is our goal. Offering the bundled subscriptions is another way that we can provide our users with enhanced value to help them live their best lives."

Weather impacts everyone, everywhere, every day. Access to timely forecasts allows people to make more informed decisions and can improve their well-being – whether by taking precautions before a storm or packing appropriately for summer vacation. According to a recent IBM survey,3 close to 75 percent of respondents said that they begin checking the weather at least two weeks prior to departing on their trip and more than half check the weather more often while traveling. The Weather Channel Premium Pro subscribers gain access to deeper weather insights, such as 72-hour future radar and eight days of hourly forecasts, all in an ad-free environment.

The Tripadvisor Plus subscription provides members-only prices and perks on 100,000 hotels worldwide, savings on nearly 300,000 bookable experiences, access to members-only perks from Tripadvisor travel partners, and more. With burgeoning consumer demand for epic getaways and weather patterns as unpredictable as ever impacting vacations, the subscription package featuring Tripadvisor ® Plus from the world's largest travel guidance platform, and The Weather Channel, the world's most accurate forecaster overall1, is designed to enhance the travel experience for users of both services in the United States.

"In launching Tripadvisor Plus last year, we entered the travel subscription business to help our community get the most out of their trips. Our driving force is to help people become better travelers – to be the ultimate resource for trip planning, inclusive of relevant guidance and deals," said Brad Soroca, VP, Business Development, Tripadvisor. "Travel and weather go hand-in-hand. With the continued evolution of travel subscription services, it was the perfect opportunity for two leading brands in adjacent spaces to join together to bring incredible service and value to travelers."

USA TODAY's Digital All-Access plan delivers full access to subscriber-only content, exclusive subscriber newsletters, the eNewspaper, a digital replica of the print edition, and exclusive access to conversations with the newsroom. With award-winning storytelling and photography, USA TODAY is the largest local-to-national digital media organization representing the voice of an entire nation and providing content that is to the point and what matters most.

"USA TODAY serves as the nation's source of clarity, empowering audiences with approachable, engaging content that impacts lives and connects people to the world around them. We are excited to work with like-minded partners to further enhance the customer experience and reach new audiences," said Nicole Carroll, President of News and Editor in Chief of USA TODAY.

The Tripadvisor Plus and The Weather Channel Premium subscription package is currently priced at $89.99 per year and renews annually,4 representing $39.00 in combined savings per year.5

The USA TODAY Digital All-Access plan and The Weather Channel Premium subscription package is currently priced at $79.99 per year and renews annually,4 representing $70.00 in combined savings per year.5

To learn more and subscribe to The Weather Channel Premium bundle with Tripadvisor Plus or with USA TODAY visit www.weather.com/subscribe .

1 ForecastWatch, Global and Regional Weather Forecast Accuracy Overview, 2017-2020, https://www.forecastwatch.com/AccuracyOverview2017-2020 , commissioned by IBM. 2 Premium Pro is only available on the English language U.S. version of weather.com 3 Source: IBM quantitative study conducted among 3,908, A18+ users of The Weather Channel apps (US Only) in June 2022. 4 Subscriptions will automatically renew until cancelled. 5 Prices subject to change without notice.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io , www.cruisecritic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com , www.helloreco.com , www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.seatguru.com , www.singleplatform.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com , and www.viator.com .

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, January 2022

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

About IBM

IBM (NYSE: IBM) is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly and efficiently. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About USA TODAY

Founded in 1982, %3Cspan+class%3D%22xn-location%22%3EUSA%3C%2Fspan%3E+TODAY reflects the pulse of the nation, serving as host of the American conversation by delivering high-quality, engaging content through unique visual storytelling across all platforms. A media innovator, USA TODAY reaches more than 100M unique visitors each month across digital platforms, with more than 25 million downloads of our award-winning app. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI).

