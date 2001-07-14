Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Tyler Technologies to Participate in August and September Investor Conferences

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in five investor conferences, being held in August and September 2022.

Conference

Date

Time and Place

Participant(s)

D.A. Davidson Tech Conference

Aug. 23

1x1 meetings by appointment

Big Sky Resort, Mont.

Brian Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer

Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

Sept. 1

12:30 p.m. PT Fireside Chat

+ 1x1 meetings by appointment

Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nev.

Brian Miller

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual TMT Conference

Sept. 7

10:15 a.m. ET Fireside Chat

+ 1x1 meetings by appointment

Westin New York at Times Square, N.Y.

Brian Miller

Wolfe Research 2nd Annual TMT Conference

Sept. 7

1x1 meetings by appointment

Le Meridien, San Francisco, Calif.

Jeff Puckett, chief operating officer

Rusty Smith, president, Justice Group

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Sept. 14

10:00 a.m. CT Fireside Chat

+ 1x1 meetings by appointment

Virgin Hotel, Nashville, Tenn.

Brian Miller

A live webcast of the fireside discussions will be accessible at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tylertech.com%2FPresentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

