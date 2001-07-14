E2open+Parent+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces the release of its third-quarter technology update, with innovations across all solution suites to enable clients to make confident business decisions in an unpredictable supply-constrained world of softening demand. The 22.3 release includes new and expanded capabilities to help companies improve supply continuity, protect customer experience, and promote sustainable growth in the face of rising – and increasingly extreme – disruptions and delays.

"Gone are the days where the primary mantra of supply chain management was simply cost efficiency," said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at e2open. "After decades of abundant raw materials and capacity, we find ourselves in the new reality of a supply-constrained world. The headwinds from geopolitical and macroeconomic turbulence are now compounded by inflationary pressures, further stressing companies and their supply chains. The innovations in this quarterly release provide additional immediate value to help businesses that make, move or sell products around the world become more resilient and better serve customers."

"The fastest and most efficient way to increase resiliency and reduce the risk from supply chain disruptions is to shift from a traditional siloed functional approach to a connected, end-to-end way of thinking. Connecting internal systems and processes with the upstream, downstream and logistics partners on a network platform provides essential visibility into risks, facilitates holistic assessment of mitigation plans, and allows collaborative, timely execution to proactively avoid disruptions, resulting in the best financial outcome and customer experience," said Joshi.

Primary enhancements in the 22.3 technology release for e2open's connected supply chain platform include:

Channel

New, advanced machine learning-based algorithms help businesses identify their end customers and the products they bought with significantly improved accuracy . With better information about customers and the SKUs sold by their partners, businesses can get a more accurate picture of how past investments impacted sales, adapt their strategy and design future campaigns to drive higher channel performance .

. With better information about customers and the SKUs sold by their partners, businesses can get a more accurate picture of how past investments impacted sales, adapt their strategy and design future campaigns to . Partners can now raise disputes when their transactions do not earn the expected rebates. An automated workflow to collaborate with the brand and resolve these disputesremoves manual work, making sales operations and partner users more productive and ultimately improves partner satisfaction and commitment .

when their transactions do not earn the expected rebates. An automated workflow to collaborate with the brand and resolve these disputesremoves manual work, making sales operations and partner users more productive and New capability to run end-user promotion programsenables brands to reward consumers directly for buying their products and services. Running targeted end-user promotions is an important lever brands use to gain market share and consumer loyalty.

Planning

Customers rely on commit dates for their planning and business success. When prioritized or special orders are received, replanning all orders in light of the new one can be disruptive. Single Order Available-to-Promise (ATP) allows users to plan one or more customer orders by exception on top of existing demand, enabling faster response for commit dates to the new customer orders and providing process efficiency .

allows users to plan one or more customer orders by exception on top of existing demand, for commit dates to the new customer orders and providing . Supply chain planning involves millions of decisions based on constantly changing internal and external information. Suboptimal planning impacts downstream decisions, creating new problems or missed opportunities. Enhancements to exception-based planning provide deeper visibility into key problem areas early, giving planners the time and insight to respond effectively, correct problems, mitigate risk, or identify opportunities.

Global Trade

Enhanced forced labor lists in due diligence screening ensure import compliance with new US regulations related to forced labor of Uyghurs and other persecuted groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and elsewhere in China. Also, updated Military End-Use (MEU) screening lists ensure organizations are not transacting with entities that maintain commercial ties with military end-users in China, Russia, and other restricted jurisdictions like Belarus, Venezuela, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

ensure import compliance with new US regulations related to forced labor of Uyghurs and other persecuted groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and elsewhere in China. Also, updated with entities that maintain commercial ties with military end-users in China, Russia, and other restricted jurisdictions like Belarus, Venezuela, Myanmar, and Cambodia. Global Knowledge® continues to be expanded with the addition of over ten restricted party lists for entities from Belgium, Vietnam, Great Britain, Canada, China, United States, Australia, and Spain, bringing the total to 800+ restricted party lists in the database.

for entities from Belgium, Vietnam, Great Britain, Canada, China, United States, Australia, and Spain, bringing the total to 800+ restricted party lists in the database. Importers participating in the Global Business Identifier (GBI) pilot with US Customs can manage entity and product data, streamlining import data collection directly in CBP’s system.

in CBP’s system. Additional Computerised Transit System (NCTS) changes to support the EU harmonization plan continue, including the completion of Poland Customs NCTS 5 in time for the Fall 2022 deadline. Full certification for the Netherlands DMS 4.0 import and export changes is complete ahead of the Customs agency's schedule.

Logistics

Shippers can easily identify savings opportunities on a load-by-load basis by comparing the latest spot rates with the shipper's existing negotiated or real-time rates in routing plans.

by comparing the latest spot rates with the shipper's existing negotiated or real-time rates in routing plans. Enhanced route template setup for ocean movements allows shippers to easily create and modify business rules for low-touch booking execution .

. Proactively identify equipment at-risk for detention and demurrage penalties using a consolidated daily report.

using a consolidated daily report. Expanded carrier integration and compliance enables shippers to overcome parcel carrier capacity challenges , minimize risk, and have more flexibility in meeting delivery commitments.

, minimize risk, and have more flexibility in meeting delivery commitments. The ability to designate a product category during shipment and transport planning assists planning teams with the selection of specialized logistics parties (such as dangerous goods carriers) and avoids mixed product categories.

Supply

Staying on top of an ever-changing supply chain requires that clients be alerted to exceptions specific to business processes. A powerful, self-service rules wizard enables clients to create alerts on complex scenarios across orders, shipments, receipts, and invoices , like item and price mismatches; or user-specific alerts to flag shipment arrivals without proper notification, allowing them to proactively address issues before impacting supply chain performance .

, like item and price mismatches; or user-specific alerts to flag shipment arrivals without proper notification, allowing them to . Companies can now leverage a templatized supplier self-assessment to gather partners' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, practices of special interest to global apparel and footwear brands. Companies gain meaningful data on topics such as greenhouse gas emissions, human rights practices, and anti-corruption through configurable questions and weighting. The result is a more accurate view of supplier-specific ESG risks. Low scores trigger third-party audits, strengthening due diligence and enabling data-driven reporting and risk management.

E2net

Continuing our commitment to provide quick and efficient ERP integration, e2open's SAP adapter achieved re-certification on SAP ECC. The SAP adapter is also certified on all versions of S4/HANA to facilitate SAP integration in minutes, not months.

As a cloud-based platform, e2open consistently brings the best in channel and supply chain management technology to customers. To learn more about the full breadth of updates in this quarterly technology update, clients are encouraged to join e2open's 22.3 product release webinar.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 12 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005225/en/