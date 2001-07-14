Remote work – it’s what RVers across the country are doing and Fleetwood+RV is making that scenario easier with the introduction of its brand-new Frontier+GTX Class A Diesel luxury motorhome that features a dedicated office. The Frontier GTX 37RT floorplan includes an office that’s been designed to deliver the space, technology, convenience, and privacy needed by those working from the road.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005445/en/

The Fleetwood RV Frontier GTX 37RT floorplan includes an office that’s been designed to deliver the space, technology, convenience, and privacy needed by those working from the road. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Frontier® GTX 37RT is a 37-foot motorhome with three, flat-floor slide outs that deliver plenty of interior room. The Corner Office™ is an option and is strategically located at the rear of the coach so it’s away from daily life activities.

“We developed the 37RT office configuration after listening to our current customers, as well as new owners entering the RV space,” said Doug Miller, product manager for REV Recreation Group’s Class A products. “We found quite a bit of interest in the ability to work remotely and have children engage in distance learning. Based on that, we wanted to offer a floorplan that could accommodate the new reality of living, working, and educating anywhere.”

The space is cleverly arranged and includes an L-shaped desk with a built-in monitor and multiple nearby outlets. A large window tops the desk to bring in natural light and deliver a view of the outdoors. Drawers below and cabinets above provide convenient storage within easy reach for files and other supplies. A stylish barn door of frosted glass and wood closes off the space when ultimate quiet and privacy are needed. To ensure phone and video calls go off without a hitch, the GTX offers an optional connectivity package that includes WiFi Ranger™ Sky4 ProPack w/LTE and weBoost® Cell Booster.

“If you think about a family who’s traveling in a 37-foot RV, activities can continue in the main living area of the coach while someone is in the secluded office conducting a call, responding to emails, or taking a test,” said Miller. “We feel the 37RT floorplan provides privacy, flexibility, and function without sacrificing any of the features and amenities that are important to RVers."

Frontier GTX Specs

The Frontier GTX model is built for a smooth and powerful drive on the open road and is stocked with upgrades that make RV life easy.

Freightliner custom raised rail chassis that delivers stability and allows for full pass-through basement storage

Freedom Sport Foundation

Cummins ® 6.7L, 360HP engine

6.7L, 360HP engine Allison ® 3000 series, 6-speed transmission

3000 series, 6-speed transmission 10k towing capacity

Aqua-Hot ® 400D for on-demand hot water

400D for on-demand hot water 8.0 KW Onan ® generator

generator 100-gallon fuel tank and 100-gallon freshwater tank

The Frontier GTX is available in two floorplans – the 37RT and 39TA. The interior of each boasts significant luxury appointments.

Full flat floor throughout the coach

Polished porcelain tile flooring

All-electric appliances, including a residential-sized refrigerator, induction cooktop, and convection microwave

Beautiful solid surface countertops in the living area, kitchen, and bathrooms

The kitchen also features a stainless-steel farmhouse sink and glass tile backsplash

Privacy window surround

Frontier GTX Floorplans

The Frontier GTX is initially rolling out two floorplans – one that features an office and another with a unique bed configuration – and will expand the line in 2023 with one additional floorplan.

37RT – With its three slides, including a full wall on the passenger/patio side, the 37’ RV can easily accommodate a family or traveling couple. The front living area features a Dream Dinette that quickly converts from a table into a bed and a queen sleeper sofa that can be upgraded to power motion loungers. For who would like extra sleeping capacity, an optional Hide-A-Loft drop-down bed with an LED TV can be added. For coziness, the 37RT offers a standard electric fireplace in the living area. The all-electric kitchen with top-tier appliances also includes a pantry and the lavatory features a roomy 38” x 30” shower with a glass door. The master bedroom is a dream with a king bed and deluxe wardrobe closet. The closet is decked out with a dresser, hanging wardrobe space, pull-out hamper, overhead shelf storage, and numerous drawers. An optional side-by-side washer/dryer can also be specified. The Corner Office™ takes a portion of the wardrobe area to create the ultimate “work-from-the-road” option that’s available to RVers.

39TA – At 39’ and with two slides, the 39TA offers its own set of well-thought-out features. To begin with, both slides are located on the driver’s side, which means the passenger side of the coach is completely free for outside patio entertaining under the RV’s large awning. In addition, the coach’s luggage bays are easily accessible. Next, the front of the coach features the exclusive multi-purpose Adap-table® Dinette that serves as a convenient workstation or breakfast bar for two. By swinging the table out vertically, it easily hosts a dinner party for four.

In addition, the 39TA offers the much-sought-after 1-½ bath configuration. The full bath is located mid-ship with a half bath situated in the rear of the coach off the master bedroom. The layout means family members and guests have easy access to the full bath, which keeps the master area more private and less trafficked.

Finally, the master suite features a “north/south” queen bed. Instead of being against an outside wall, the bed is positioned in the center of the room, which allows ample space to walk around and easily make it in the morning. For those who like to watch TV in bed, a drop-down LED TV in the ceiling comes standard. Behind the bed and its headboard is a walled space that accommodates the half bath along with wardrobe storage.

“Another advantage of the “north/south” bed is the fact that, since the bed isn’t housed in a slide, it can remain fully extended while the coach is moving. That means you can access the entire bed and take a nap even when the slides are in,” explained Miller. “We’re extremely excited about each of the GTX floorplans because they are innovative in their own way and are designed to give RV owners exactly what they’re looking for.”

The Frontier GTX from Fleetwood RV has a starting MSRP of approximately $400,000.

Fleetwood RV® is a brand within REV Recreation Group, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc.

To see the latest Fleetwood RV models and for travel tips and ideas, visit FleetwoodRV.com or follow Fleetwood RV on Facebook and Instagram.

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a REV Group subsidiary and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005445/en/