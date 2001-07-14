Essential Utilities announced today that Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs Kimberly Joyce has added the role of corporate secretary to her responsibilities.

Kim Joyce has been named corporate secretary for Essential Utilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

As corporate secretary, Joyce adds critical responsibilities associated with the Essential board of directors, Securities & Exchange Commission filings, and the company’s legal entity structure.

“Kim’s long tenure with the company as a regulatory attorney has provided her expansive experience and knowledge that will serve her well as she assumes this added responsibility,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “Kim will continue to report to Executive Vice President Chris Luning, who previously performed this role, which will provide for a smooth transition of this responsibility.”

Prior to her current role, Joyce had similar regulatory and legislative responsibilities for the company, where she has worked for more than 15 years. An attorney, Joyce spent five years with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) before joining the company. She previously clerked for Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court President Judge James Gardner Colins and worked for Baker & Botts, LLP in their Washington, D.C. energy and natural resources office.

Joyce earned her B.A. in economics and M.B.A. at Villanova University and her J.D. at the University of Pittsburgh. Joyce serves on the board of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia and leads the partnership with Villanova’s engineering school service learning initiatives.

