Hooome ruuun! Summer is in full swing with long days, hot weather and lots and lots of baseball. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network is now offering enhancements in New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. The Un-carrier worked with the New York Yankees to bring 5G into the world-famous ballpark, giving T-Mobile customers with 5G devices average speeds up to 10 times faster than before, with even more 5G upgrades to come.

T-Mobile 5G Swings into Yankee Stadium. With in-stadium 5G upgrades, the Un-carrier now delivers average speeds up to 10 times faster than before, with more upgrades to come. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Yankee Stadium is home to one of the most iconic franchises in the history of American sports,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Now, New Yorkers and people visiting from across the country to catch a game have access to ultra-fast, reliable 5G so they can share more of that experience.”

To celebrate the introduction of T-Mobile 5G to Yankee Stadium, the Un-carrier and Major League Baseball sent a drone on a stadium tour featuring legendary former Yankees Hideki Matsui and Bernie Williams, then uploaded the drone+footage to post-production using 5G.

The upgrades include launching Ultra Capacity 5G in select sections and, for those with older LTE phones, doubling the capacity for LTE in the stadium. Fans at Yankee Stadium will get even more 5G upgrades for the 2023 season.

“We are excited to have the power of T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network in Yankee Stadium and look forward to continuing to work together with T-Mobile to enhance the in-Stadium experience for our fans,” said Mike Lane, New York Yankees Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, Technology and Broadcasting.

With the fastest 5G network nationwide and the fastest 5G network in New York City, T-Mobile customers can do more of what they love like share high-resolution photos, livestream and keep up with their daily lives even faster thanks to the improvements.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – 320 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 235 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

