Ferry-Morse, a leading garden brand in the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) and the largest home gardening seed packet company in the U.S., is welcoming beginner and expert gardeners alike to join in on the extended gardening season with new offerings in its Fall Plantlings™ Collection. With 20 new varieties of vegetable, herb, flower, succulent and indoor baby plants now available for delivery from the Ferry-Morse nursery directly to front doors, there’s something for everyone looking to flex their green thumb into the autumn months.

This season’s varieties are available through PlantingsPlus, the brand’s line of larger sized Plantlings, which are four to six inches tall upon arrival and further along in the growth cycle with established root systems, offering gardeners a more successful head start during the cooler months. Ferry-Morse has continued to innovate and expand its Plantlings line, growing the line by 75% more plant options since its initial launch in 2021.

“Many gardeners – new and even experienced – may think that the end of summer means that they have to pause their favorite pastime until the warm weather returns,” said Rebecca Sears, Chief Gardening Guru for Ferry-Morse. “Whether you live in a warmer climate or bring your garden indoors, you can still enjoy gardening with our Fall Plantlings varieties. From fresh seasonal cool-weather crops like lettuce and cabbage, to low maintenance succulents and new mums that deliver all of the most beautiful fall colors, there’s something gardeners at any level can enjoy and extend the growing season.”

Fall in Love with Seasonal Hues for the Home

The transition into fall décor season calls for some fresh inspiration! New in this season’s Plantlings collection is an assortment of mums in a variety of deep red, orange and purple hues to add some vibrancy to the home as the seasons change. Striking varieties like Spicy Cheryl Mums and Regal Cheryl Mums will bring butterflies to the garden and make for beautiful autumnal bouquets.

For those who enjoy bright, vivid pops of color year-round, Ferry-Morse’s assortment of perennial Plantlings allows gardeners to plant and enjoy attractive flowers now, as well as again next season. This season’s varieties include Wild Berry Purple Coneflower, Mixed Lupines and Star Cobalt Lobelias. These eye-catching varieties are also easy to care for, helping folks maintain their thriving gardens for years to come.

Boost the Flavor in Favorite Fall Recipes

For those who want to fill their home with the flavors of fall, this season’s Plantlings include a variety of herbs that can be grown indoors or outdoors to add the perfect finishing touch to any dish. With herbs like English Thyme, Berggarten Sage and Italian Parsley, it’s simple to amp up the flavor in meals like butternut squash soup or hearty pasta dishes.

Fall and winter holidays also call for delicious side dishes – and what’s better than the ability to include nutritious vegetables straight from the garden? Mix together a vegetable medley with Lieutenant Broccoli, Snow Crown Cauliflower and Long Island Green Brussel Sprouts or toss up a salad made with freshly grown Scotch Blue Curled Kale. With Ferry-Morse Plantlings, every gathering can be made even more special with homegrown meals for all to enjoy.

Ferry-Morse’s Fall Plantlings Collection is available online now in packs of two and orders ship directly throughout North America through September 28 (or while supplies last).

While Ferry-Morse has been around since 1856, the brand recently gave the category a modern-day makeover with new online tools to help bring garden dreams to life. Advice on hundreds of gardening topics are available for all levels on The+Greenhouse+blog, and the brand’s new Garden+Matchmaker+Quiz provides personalized seed and plant recommendations based on a series of questions. The Greenhouse also integrates with the Garden Matchmaker, seamlessly helping gardeners find the appropriate content to help them make the most of the gardening season.

About Ferry-Morse

Founded in 1856, Ferry-Morse is one of the oldest operating seed companies in the United States and pioneered the practice of selling only fresh flower, herb, and vegetable seeds, packed for the current season. Along with our history comes a wealth of knowledge, innovations, and experience helping generations of gardeners. What has always been at the center of the Ferry-Morse brand are quality and integrity, including a dedication to only Non-GMO seeds. Ferry-Morse is part of the Green Garden Products family of brands, the leading supplier of seed packets and seed starter products for flower and vegetable gardens in North America. Green Garden Products is owned by Central Garden & Pet. ferrymorse.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.

