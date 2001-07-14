TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the company’s first year since the completion of the merger. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current co-workers say about their experience working at TD SYNNEX. This year, 74% of co-workers said it’s a great place to work – 17 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, co-worker experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, co-worker retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that TD SYNNEX is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider co-worker experience a top priority every day and we owe our continued success to our team of dedicated co-workers at TD SYNNEX,” said Beth Simonetti, chief human resources officer, TD SYNNEX. “We had a monumental opportunity to bring forward the defining cultures of SYNNEX and Tech Data to create a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem and after the merger, we put enormous energy into prioritizing and guiding the company culture. This included a listening tour that was focused on collaboration and gathering feedback from co-workers about the integration and their experiences as part of a combined company culture. We celebrate and thank our co-workers for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

TD SYNNEX prides itself on its responsibility to have a positive impact on the world and for our co-workers. Through the company’s corporate social responsibility programs, we work with our co-workers, our communities, and our customers and vendors to make the world a better place, both today and into the future. In addition, education, along with our co-worker health and wellness program, have been a point of pride for TD SYNNEX throughout its history and the history of its legacy companies.

According to Great+Place+to+Work+research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, co-workers at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what co-workers report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by co-workers and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding co-worker experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million co-workers worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their co-worker survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

