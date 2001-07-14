DREAMUNLIMITED CORP. ( TSX:DRM, Financial) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

The dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $17 billion of assets under management across four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

