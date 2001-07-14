DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) (“Dream Impact” or the “Trust”) today announced its August 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The August distribution will be payable on September 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2022.

In addition, as previously announced, Dream Impact Trust has reinstated its Distribution Reinvestment Plan and Unit Purchase Plan (“DRIP”). Units may be purchased under the DRIP, commencing with the distribution payable on September 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2022. The board of trustees have determined that upon the resumption of the DRIP, Units purchased under the DRIP will be newly issued by the Trust from treasury at the volume-weighted average closing price of the Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the relevant distribution payment date. At this time, participants will not receive any “bonus” distribution of Units in connection with each reinvestment of Units pursuant to the DRIP, unless the board of trustees determine otherwise.

Registered Unitholders that were enrolled in the DRIP at the time of its suspension and have not subsequently withdrawn will automatically resume participation in the DRIP. Eligible Unitholders that had not previously opted into the DRIP but now wish to do so may elect to enrol in the DRIP by contacting their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold their Units. Participation in the DRIP is open to Unitholders, other than those who are resident or present in the United States of America.

The DRIP is subject to certain limitations and restrictions. Interested parties are encouraged to read the full text of the DRIP which is available under the “Investors” section of the Trust’s website located at www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

