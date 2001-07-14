Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today that its award-winning loyalty program, Neighbor’s Club, will be adding new services for members and new ways to earn through its pet-exclusive retailer, Petsense – which will now be rebranded as Petsense by Tractor Supply. The Company anticipates the expansion will deepen relationships with existing customers and help attract new pet customers to both Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply.

“Neighbor’s Club has been a true differentiator for Tractor Supply as we’ve seen strong growth in membership enrollment, increased spending levels and industry-leading retention levels with our high-value customers,” said Hal+Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply. “Finding new ways to provide additional value through the expansion of Neighbor’s Club to pet parents at Petsense by Tractor Supply is a natural fit given the complementary nature of the brands. As an industry leader in the fast-growing pet products and supplies categories, the pairing of the two brands with our Neighbor’s Club program continues our history of providing a more rewarding shopping experience for our customers.”

The latest updates to Neighbor’s Club, which currently has more than 26 million members, are designed to meet evolving pet customer demands by adding ways to earn new services like free pet washes and grooming. The expansion of Neighbor’s Club benefits to Petsense by Tractor Supply, beginning on August 22, allows customers access to a wider selection of brands, supplies and more at Petsense by Tractor Supply locations, such as premium dog and cat food brands from Fromm, ORIJEN® and Royal Canin, among others. The Tractor Supply app also offers a “My Pet” personalization which provides a differentiated digital shopping experience for pet customers like VetInsight, connecting pet parents with a veterinarian for guidance and recommendations, and Tractor+Supply+Rx, a feature that gives customers the ability to order pet medications through Tractor Supply.

Petsense by Tractor Supply locations are freshening things up for customers as well and will now have a friendlier, more modern and welcoming experience. The new external signage and internal décor has been unveiled at the Murfreesboro, Tennessee location with the remaining locations to be completed the end of this year.

“Petsense by Tractor Supply offers our customers a differentiated shopping experience with the curated, premium brands and services they love. We’re excited to provide our customers with a more meaningful loyalty program through Neighbor’s Club,” said Matthew Rubin, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Petsense by Tractor Supply. “Our ability to build and strengthen our relationship with our pet parents and offer them additional value is what makes this expansion really special.”

Petsense by Tractor Supply is kicking off the Neighbor’s Club launch and store refresh project by supporting Hill%26rsquo%3Bs+Pet+Nutrition%26rsquo%3Bs+Food%2C+Shelter+%26amp%3B+Love+Program at all 178 locations nationwide on August 27. The program, which began in 2002, provides shelter partners with training, visuals and other digital aids to increase adoption awareness, plus exclusive discounts on Hill’s® brand pet food. In total, Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s Food, Shelter & Love Program has provided over $300 million worth of food to more than 1,000 shelters, giving over 12 million pets a home. Additionally, Hill’s provides useful adopter bags with coupons, as well as training and pet parent tips at their New+Pet+Parent+website to pet owners. To sweeten the story, Petsense by Tractor Supply will also be hosting a contest on their Facebook page, requesting “Gotcha Day” stories to reward five lucky winners with a Petsense gift card. To learn more about the giveaway and Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s Food, Shelter & Love Program event, visit Petsense.com, and follow Petsense by Tractor Supply on Facebook. Use the hashtag #PetsensebyTSC to share photos of your pets!

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 48,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities. Founded in 2005, Petsense by Tractor Supply specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies and services, such as grooming and training, and offering customers a tailored experience while providing the top-quality products they need at a price they love. Petsense by Tractor Supply carries a range of nationally recognized brands including Fromm, ORIJEN®, ACANA, Purina Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor and Royal Canin. Petsense by Tractor Supply is also committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through pet adoptions, community involvement and education. At June 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

