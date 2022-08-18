WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINKK:CYDX), a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness, today provides a corporate update and letter from President, Dominick Gatto.

Dear Shareholders,

Upon changing our ticker symbol to "CYDX", we have taken further initiatives to develop, refine and execute our strategy to position our company to execute our strategic plans.

The Company has retained the public accounting firm TPS Thayer, LLC to complete our audit with the aim of becoming a fully reporting company by early 2023.

We have also appointed Anthony L.G., PLLC as our Corporate and Securities counsel. The firm's principal, Laura Anthony Esq., and her team have significant experience in assisting companies in creating and executing innovative and strategic legal plans.

We have also engaged an investor relations firm, headed by Preya Narain, that is committed to providing our shareholders transparent access to company milestone achievements through continued communications, through formal press releases as well as through our corporate social media platforms.

Acquisition & Research

Over the past year, we are proud to have achieved several milestones for our company:

HHC PREFERRED LLC.: CYduct successfully acquired the assets of HHC Preferred LLC (HHC) including the technology embodied in HHC"s patented, noninvasive device that is used to obtain nipple aspirate fluid (''NAF''). The assets included Intellectual property, finished goods inventory, manufacturing tooling, FDA regulatory 510K clearance and other materials pertinent to the device and its history.

Proteomic Research Agreement with Yale University Yale University that will facilitate the testing, development and performance of the University's patented nanowire biosensor technology to detect critical protein biomarkers that have been shown to be indicative of breast health and risk of breast cancer. This Agreement also grants CYduct an exclusive option to license this technology.

BioCT: CYduct joined BioCT, Connecticut's Biosciences Community. For more information, please visit www.bioct.org

Partnerships & Development

We expect the remainder of 2022 to be a building period for our company, and we https://www.bioct.orghave several corporate initiatives that we are currently striving towards:

Continue the actions necessary to develop what we believe will be a revolutionary Point-of-Care proteomic NAF diagnostic device that will utilize Yale's patented Nanowire technology

Engage a leading medical device engineering firm to design and test CYduct's proprietary NAF collection device

Begin testing of our first patient NAF sample study to detect targeted biomarkers associated with breast cancer

Establish partnership with leading comprehensive clinical laboratory with testing services in the areas of women's health

Further develop the Company's strategy to provide an at-home risk assessment tool utilizing the Company's unique NAF proteomic analysis kit

Add key members to our management team

Establish our product distribution network

Build upon our commitment to create value to both women's health and our shareholders

Statistics from www.breastcancer.org have shown that approximately 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. At CYduct, we aim to drastically impact the world of women's health, and to deliver unique, proprietary products and testing capabilities that will offer hope in catching a malignancy at its earliest stage.

Thank you for your support!

Sincerely,

Dom Gatto

President

We encourage shareholders to visit our official corporate social media account for updates:

https://twitter.com/CYductDx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyductdx/

https://www.facebook.com/CYductDiagnostics

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductdx.com

